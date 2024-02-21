Sign up now for Poultry Days Parade

The annual Poultry Days Parade will be held June 15, 11 a.m. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Versailles is preparing for a parade. Poultry Days will conduct the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15. Awards will be given for Junior Civic, Senior Civic, Commercial, Theme Award, Queen’s Trophy, Mayor’s Trophy and Chairman’s Choice. The deadline for registering is June 1. All registration for the Grand Parade will be online at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. It only takes minutes The parade is organized by volunteers from the Versailles Volunteer Fire Dept. Email [email protected] with questions.

This year’s theme is “Poultry of the Caribbean”. The theme is a play on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Festival Chairman Vince Serraino said, “It’s something the community and parade participants can be creative, inspired and have fun with decorating parade floats.”

The 73rd annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held June 14-16. In addition to Grand Parade, applications for vendor space are also being accepted at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Registration for Miss Chick, Little Miss Poultry Days and the 5K will open over coming weeks.