GHS orchestras, choirs present “The Evolution Tour”

The Evolution Tour will come to Greenville High School on March 9. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Vocal Music Department and the Greenville Orchestra Department are excited to host Electrify Your Symphony 2024, “The Evolution Tour” at Greenville High School on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the GHS Gymnasium. Special guests to appear are Mark Wood, an original string master and founder of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and his wife Laura Kaye, vocalist who has worked with Aretha Franklin and James Brown. Known as an International Zumba Instructor and for his work with MTV, Nathan Blake will also be staging and choreographing the event.

This show will be the rock show of the ages. The GHS Gymnasium will be transformed into a rock concert venue with incredible lighting and sound effects. The orchestras will be performing the following selections with Mark Wood: “Crazy Train”, “Paint it Black”, “Wood’s Bolero”, and “Beat It”. The choirs will perform the following selections with Laura Kaye: “Believer”, “The Champion”, and “Love Runs Out”. The combined orchestras and choirs will perform two finale selections, including “Carry On My Wayward Son” and “Livin’ on a Prayer”.

Tickets for this event are $10 each and can be purchased for the show by going directly to the website: bit.ly/eys-greenville24. They fully anticipate this show will sell out. Ticket sales will only be offered at the door if they have not yet met capacity for the venue, so please plan to obtain your tickets for the event now. If you do not have access to the online sales through the internet, call the high school at 937-548-4188 and ask for ext. 1047. The Orchestras are directed by JR Price and the choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge and accompanied/assisted by Christopher Andres. Please “Like” them on Facebook at Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters for all the latest news and updates on the vocal music department.