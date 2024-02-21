Versailles FFA visits with senior citizens

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Feb. 12, the Versailles FFA Members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community Center to celebrate the monthly birthday celebration. Every month they celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream as well as games or a craft at the end.
This month the residents made Valentine’s Day crafts, next month the FFA will celebrate March birthdays with a St. Patricks Day craft. The Versailles FFA members who attended were Colin Batten, Colton Platfoot, Skylnn Bradley, Brooklyn Livingston, Ryan Schoeff, Drew Geisendorff, Patrick McGlinch, Tristan Ward, Maggie McGlinch, Cheyenne Archey, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Lydia Alton, and Joshua Henry.