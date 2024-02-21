Busy Beavers elect officers

2024 Club Officers are Chris Delzeith and Quinn Parin (health and safety), Lydia Ward (recreation), Ben Brewer (historian), Isley DeMange (secretary), Zac Mangen (treasurer), Megan Mangen (vice president), and Corynn Goubeaux (president). Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — At their January 14th meeting at the Versailles Veterans Club, the Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H group started the new year by electing their 2024 officers. With the new year comes new leadership for the local group, now run by club president Corynn Goubeaux. Joining her are Megan Mangen as vice president, Isley DeMange as secretary, Zac Mangen as treasurer, Quinn Parin and Chris Delzeith as health and safety advisors, Lydia and Audrey Ward as recreational officers, Claire VonDuhn as historian, and Ben Brewer as news reporter.

Following the new installations, the club workshopped ideas for recreational events throughout the year. Ideas included a trip to Unger’s Family Farm, working in the food lines for Poultry Days, caring for a plot in the Worch Library community garden, and participating in the Trash Bash Event in April. During the meeting club member Quinn Parin demonstrated how to perform a handstand and Lydia Ward demonstrated how to braid hair. Members then enjoyed refreshments and snacks provided by the VonDuhn and Parin families. The Busy Beavers are now accepting members through April. For more information on the club, please contact club advisor Deb Ward at (937) 459-9243.

Submitted by Ben Brewer, Club News Reporter