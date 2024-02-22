Ag-Labor Breakfast host Bennett

GREENVILLE — The next Ag-Labor & Politics Breakfast will be held Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant in Greenville. The featured speaker will be Assistant Darke County Prosecutor James Bennett, who is a candidate in the March 19 Primary election, for the office of Darke County Prosecutor.
It’s an all you can eat breakfast, with cost of just $5 at the gate, with free coffee and donuts. RSVP (welcome and considerate, but not necessary) to [email protected], or text to (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483.