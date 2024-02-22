DCP preparing for eclipse

The Darke County Parks have eclipse glasses available at their gift shop. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On April 8, Darke County will experience the rare and spectacular event of a total solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio won’t be until 2099. So, this is kind of a big deal.

Darke County Parks has planned three fun ways to view the eclipse on April 8.

Total Eclipse at Bear’s Mill, 1-5 p.m. at Historic Bear’s Mill – Watch the total solar eclipse and enjoy live music featuring Shannon Clark and the Sugar. Nacho Pig food truck will be on-site. Tickets are $25/person and includes one pair of eclipse glasses per ticket. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE. Bring your own lawn chair. Gates open at noon with music and food from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are limited so get yours today.

Total Eclipse on the Prairie, 1-5 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Watch the total solar eclipse and enjoy live music featuring Ted Yoder. There will also be food trucks on-site, including Lilia’s Outside Café, Chetter Butts, and Kona Ice. Tickets are $25/vehicle and includes eclipse glasses for your party (one per person, limit of six). Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE. Bring your own lawn chair. Gates open at noon with music and food from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are limited so get yours today!

Total Eclipse at Prairie Ridge, 1-5 p.m.m at Prairie Ridge Meadow. Enjoy wandering performances by magician Brett Sears and get your face painted. There will be food trucks on site. Enjoy food from Cloudy Days Cotton Candy and Wheel Fresh Pizza. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch the total solar eclipse on the lawn. This event is free and does not require a ticket. Eclipse glasses will be available to purchase on the day of the event. They ask that you walk or use the bike trail to this location since there is little to no parking available on-site.

Darke County Parks also has solar eclipse glasses available in the gift shops at Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Historic Bear’s Mill. They’re $3/pair, limit of four per person. Cash and card are both accepted. For more information or to get your tickets today, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/eclipse2024