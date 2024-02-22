Bluffton University Dean’s List

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2023 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

The Bluffton University students from Darke County are:

Logan Daugherty, Bradford

Grant Beasley, Versailles

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

The Bluffton University students from Darke County named to the dean’s list with distinction are:

Josie McCullough, Arcanum

Ben Davidson, Greenville

Since 1899, Bluffton University faculty and staff have dedicated themselves to helping students find their talents, their passions and, ultimately, their way.

Located on a 65-acre residential campus in northwest Ohio and lined with abundant natural beauty, Bluffton University offers more than 90 majors, minors and interdisciplinary programs for undergraduate students to explore as well as graduate programs in business administration (MBA), education (MAEd), nutrition and dietetics (MND), organizational management (MAOM) and social work (MSW). Student-athletes compete as the Beavers through 18 NCAA DIII athletic teams and a co-ed esports team.

Founded in 1899 and affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, Bluffton’s legacy is expressed in its enduring values of discovery, community, respect and service which are woven into the academic program and campus community. Bluffton graduates are prepared for life; 98 percent are employed, in graduate school or completing long-term service within six months of graduation.