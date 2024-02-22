DCRTA will meet March 13

GREENVILLE — The DCRTA (Darke County Retired Teachers Association) general membership meeting/luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 11:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, corner of 202 W. 4th Street and Sycamore, Greenville. The easiest way to enter is to park in the lot behind the church, enter through the back door, and take the elevator to the basement.

The program, dealing with the upcoming total eclipse, will be presented by a Park District employee, explaining the eclipse and outlining all the activities the park district plans for this major event. Montage will be providing boxed lunches with a sandwich, salad, chips, and cookies at a cost of $12 (checks payable to DCRTA). You will need to bring your own drink. Please indicate one sandwich and one salad choice when making your reservation. Choices for sandwich are: Dannie’s Deluxe (meats and cheeses) OR Michelle’s Veggie (vegetables and cheeses). Choices for salad are: Garden Salad OR Broccoli Apple. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, March 6.

Make reservations using any of this contact info:

Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304

937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer)

937-423-0274 (leave message or text, if needed)

[email protected]