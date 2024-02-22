Mosier retires from MSB board

Rick Mosier

CELINA — Rick Mosier, board member for Mercer Savings Bank since 2006, has announced his retirement.

Mosier joined the board of directors in 2006 and served as chairman from 2013-2021. A Certified Public Account at Mosier & Byers, CPAs LLC, Mosier retired from the business in 2018.

“Rick’s dedication, strategic insight, and remarkable contributions have had a significant impact on the bank’s success. He certainly played a pivotal role in bringing us to where we stand today,” said Barry Parmiter, Mercer Savings Bank’s CEO. “Rick has been a great friend and a real asset to our board, and we wish him nothing but the very best.”

Mercer Savings Bank’s board of directors is comprised of local business and community leaders who provide direction and advice. The bank relies on the board and officers to ensure Mercer Savings Bank fulfills its mission of providing excellent service and value to the people of Mercer and Darke counties.

