First Financial gives back

CINCINNATI — First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and its associates gave $4.4 million and 14,829 volunteer hours to people and organizations throughout its four-state footprint in 2023 in a continuing reflection of its intent to be a positive influence to help clients and communities thrive.

“We are neighbors to our clients – we volunteer alongside them and share our resources with the organizations that will help our communities succeed,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial. “We are proud to reflect on the positive impact we’re making, even as we look ahead toward fostering more growth in 2024.”

The number of hours volunteered by First Financial associates in 2023 represents a 17 percent increase over 2022. This dedication to service is all made possible because First Financial allows full-time associates to use up to 8 hours of paid time off to purse volunteer activities during work hours.

As part of its strategic intent on being woven into the communities it serves, First Financial initiated a new Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2024-2028 in which it has committed to $2.4 billion in lending and investments to low- and moderate-income (LMI) clients and census tracts. First Financial’s new CBA includes a goal of $18 million in philanthropy, with a particular emphasis on supporting organizations that create and preserve affordable housing and workforce development, plus those that provide housing counseling and promote financial and economic inclusion.