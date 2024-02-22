Experience is invaluable

Dear Editor:

In my role as county auditor, I have worked with Jim Bennett closely for many years. Jim’s past experience with villages and townships is invaluable to Darke County, as he provides legal counsel and guidance to our public officials. Jim has been extraordinary at doing just this, and always with comprehensive research, case study, and thorough analysis of the subject.

Over the years, I have seen a lot of unique and random situations that required sound legal advice. Jim has handled all of these with great professionalism and efficiency. He has great communication skills, and most importantly, a career’s worth of court and legal experience that is so necessary for this job. I strongly support Jim Bennett in his run to be our next Darke County Prosecutor. Please join me in voting for Jim in the Republican Primary on March 19th.

Sincerely,

Carol Ginn,

Greenville