Blake Henry heading to boys bowling state tournament

The Versailles boys bowling team took seventh at districts with Henry moving on as an individual. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

BEAVERCREEK — Versailles junior Blake Henry is heading to states after qualifying at the OHSAA Boys Division II District Bowling Tournament. He bowled a 673 and was the second qualifier out of four individual bowlers.

As a team, Versailles finished seventh with a total score of 3, 924. They were 84 pins away from being one of the four teams to qualify. After Henry, senior Colten Groff bowled a 615 and sophomore Austin Ruhenkamp bowled a 566. In single games, junior Owen Demange had a 207, sophomore Gavin Hecht had a 200 and sophomore Sam Albers had a 157.

Representing Ansonia, sophomore Noah Heck bowled a 533. He placed 70th overall.

Henry will compete at states on March 1-2 at HP Lanes in Columbus.