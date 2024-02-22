Corbin Frye and Alex Hadden move on to bowls bowling districts

Provided photo

KETTERING — The Greenville boys bowling team had two bowlers qualify for districts in the OHSAA Boys Division I Sectional Bowling Tournament at Poelking Woodman Lanes on Feb. 21.

Senior Corbin Frye was the first individual to move on with a score of 683, tied for the fourth best score in the tournament. Senior Alex Hadden bowled a 584 and also qualified.

As a team, Greenville took 14th out of 27 teams with a team score of 3,721. Bowling in three games, sophomore Conner Leas had a 561 and senior Brayden Drees had a 501. In two games, Luke Kiser scored a 312. In one game, sophomore Michel Thompson had a 162.

Frye and Hadden will compete at districts on March 1 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.