Celebrating Carol Ball

GREENVILLE — Celebration of Life Memorial is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. March 2, 2024 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve 4267 St.Rt. 502 Greenville.
Carol is probably best remembered, along with husband, John, as the face of The Early Bird, which has been the local shopping paper of record for many, many years. She had also been active in local, state, and national politics. She was well-traveled and an avid golfer. She was a member of the EUM Church in Greenville and attended a Darke County Area Emmaus Walk.
Memorial contributions (in lieu of flowers) may be made to Darke County Area Emmaus or the Darke County Park District – Shawnee Prairie Preserve.