Hayner welcomes VIP Euphonium Group

TROY — An outstanding tuba concert will take place in the East Room at Hayner on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. featuring The VIP Euphonium Group. This trio of euphoniums includes Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth and Brent Hayden. All are retired educators and current members of the Ohio Valley British Brass Band, which was founded by Mr. Laws and Ed Nickol in 1992. Although the tuba is capable of great power, in the hands of these skilled gentlemen you will find it to be exciting, tender, warm and bright. The trio has chosen to share Vivaldi, Saint-Saens, Shostakovich as well as the more modern composer, Stephen Bulla. Although these concerts are designed for music lovers of all types, this concert will be an excellent opportunity to expose young music students to these wonderful horns. The musicians will take time to share some of the history of the music and why they love the pieces they have chosen.

Amanda Roberts will join the trio on piano. Amanda is a multi-talented musician who has held collaborative piano posts with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and the Dayton Chamber Singers and was a member of COCOA (Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music.)

The series is hosted by Steven Aldredge who is Music Director of Opera at Wright State University and is a collaborative pianist and composer in his own right. This free series is an intimate experience that allows concert musicians the opportunity to speak directly to the audience about what inspires them about their selections. The series is free to the public and an excellent opportunity for students of music to gain new perspective on their instruments from professional musicians. The Drawing Room Chamber Concert series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.