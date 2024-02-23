Greenville kindergarten registration

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools will be holding Kindergarten Registration at Memorial Hall, 215 W. 4th St., Greenville, beginning Monday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will also offer evening hours as follows: Monday, March 25, 4—5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 26, 4-6 p.m.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1.

Please bring official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers (if applicable), a parent/guardian photo ID, and two forms of proof of residency.

*These items are required in order to complete enrollment.

Parent only needed at registration. Students will be screened the week of April 22 which will be scheduled at registration. Please register no later than April 19 to be included in screening.

Enrollment is done online at https://greenville.esvportal.com. This is not compatible with a smart phone. Documents will then be submitted during registration at Memorial Hall.