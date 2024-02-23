Light Foundation hosts wild turkey hunt

GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriot, Matt Light and his wife, Susie, are inviting young people between the ages of 12-17 to apply for the annual Youth Wild Turkey Hunt! This two-day overnight camp from April 12-14 is open to first time hunters or gobbler pros. All interested youth must apply on mattlight72.com by March 10.

The event kicks off with a welcome dinner on Friday, April 12, at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville. During the welcome dinner, youth hunters will meet and spend time with their mentors and take part in an orientation that covers topics like firearm safety and hunting rules and regulations. On Saturday, April 13, youth hunters, paired with their experienced mentors, will partake in a wild turkey hunt on the grounds of the Foundation’s 450-plus acre facility, Chenoweth Trails, as well as on land all over Darke County cleared for access by local landowners for the duration of the weekend. The hunt will also include a curriculum based on leadership.

Only 16 young people between the ages of 12-17 will be accepted to join the weekend hunt. They invite those interested in participating to apply on the Light Foundation website (mattlight72.com) by March 10. Applicants are required to submit a 500-word writing assignment on: What Matters to You? A current Ohio hunting license, Spring turkey tag, and successful completion of a hunter safety course are also required for participation if accepted.

“This presents a remarkable opportunity for young individuals with a passion for the outdoors who seek guidance to progress further,” noted Matt Light, co-founder. “Mentored hunts instill values of responsibility and conservation of natural resources. Our dedication lies in empowering youth to engage with and appreciate the outdoors, fostering a generation of conscientious hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and leaders.”

Light will be on hand for the event and welcome dinner, plus he will serve as a mentor during the youth hunt along with 20 other experienced mentors.

This youth program is in line with the Light Foundation’s commitment to build opportunities for young people to experience and enjoy the outdoors and inspire the next generation of responsible hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and leaders. If this is something you, your company, or Foundation would like to support, the Foundation is seeking sponsors and donors to help make the weekend event possible. Email [email protected] to obtain sponsorship details. You may also call the Light Foundation office – Chenoweth Trails – at 937-316-6352 to get more information. Of course, follow the Light Foundation on social media (Facebook: facebook.com/lightfoundation and Instagram: @lightfoundation) and sign up for its newsletter (mattlight72.com) to learn about more outdoor youth programs offered in Darke County.