Broerman headed to state contest

VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Public Speaking Contest at MVCTC. The Versailles FFA had three members that participated in the District 5 FFA public speaking contest after placing in the top two at the county contest.

Freshman Rhylan Broerman participated in the Beginning Prepared Division where she recited a prepared speech five to seven minutes from memory and answered questions about the speech she wrote. Broerman placed first in the district contest and will advance to the state contest.

Junior Colin Batten participated in the Extemporaneous Division. Batten placed fourth in the district contest. The Extemporaneous competition consisted of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrived, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a speech that was four to six minutes long. The speech is delivered and questions are asked.

Senior Zoe Billenstein participated in Advanced Prepared. Billenstein placed third in the district contest. In the advanced prepared contest Billenstein prepared a six to eight minute speech, and answered questions about the topic.

Congratulations to all who competed and good luck to Broerman who will advance to state.