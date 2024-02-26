Versailles wrestling sectional champions; Arcanum Jesus Gonzalez moves on to districts

Versailles junior Quentin Grillot took first in the 144 weight class and will head to districts. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum sophomore Jesus Gonzalez took fourth and will wrestle at districts.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles hosted the Division III Boys Wrestling Southwest Sectional on Feb. 24. Ten wrestlers from Versailles and one wrestler from Arcanum finished in the top four in their weight class to move on to districts.

As a team, Versailles took first and are sectional champions. Junior Quentin Grillot took first in the 144 class. Junior Trey Huber finished as the runner-up in the 113 class.

Taking third was freshman Trent Huber in the 106 class. Sophomore Sam DeLand in the 120 class, senior Lane Bergman in the 138 class, freshman Landyn Knapke in the 165 class and senior Michael Osborne in the 175 class all took third as well.

Just making the cut at fourth, junior Cade Bergman in the 150 class, junior Blake Schmitmeyer in the 190 class and freshman Cale Henry in the 215 class all move on.

For Arcanum, sophomore Jesus Gonzalez took fourth in the 126 class to punch his ticket to districts.

The Division III Wrestling District Tournament will be at Troy High School on March 1 and 2.

