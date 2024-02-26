Three Greenville wrestlers move on to districts

Junior William Bush took third and will move on to districts. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

SAINT PARIS — The Greenville wrestling team competed in the Division II Wrestling Southwest Sectional on Feb. 24 at Graham High School.

Junior Ashton Noggle, freshman Bradley Bush and junior William Bush all moved on to districts. Noggle took second in the 120 weight class and lost 8-6 to sophomore Carter Buck from Benjamin Logan for first place. William Bush took third in the 150 class and freshman Bradley Bush took fourth in the 144 class.

Sophomore Jack Suter and junior Andrew Winner just missed the cut as they took fifth in their respective weight classes.

The three wrestlers will compete at Wilmington High School on March 1 and 2. Four wrestlers from each weight class and an alternate will qualify for the State Tournament in Columbus.