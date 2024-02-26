Versailles girls swimmers end season at states

The Versailles girls swim team had a relay team and Ava Shardo end the season at Canton. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

CANTON — The Versailles girls swim team competed at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming Championships at C.T. Branin Nataorium in Canton on Feb. 20-25.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team made it through preliminaries and qualified for the final round. The team of seniors Lydia Hecht and Lily Cordonnier, junior Ava Shardo and freshman Salimah Shardo took 14th in prelims with a time of 1:42.59. They finished 13th in the final round with a time of 1:43.14.

The same team finished 19th in the prelims in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:47.84 but did not advance to the final round.

Ava Shardo competed in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. She took 20th in the freestyle with a time of 25.04 and 24th in the butterfly with a time of 1:00.88. She did not qualify for the final round.