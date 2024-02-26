Marissa Boney and Ainsleigh Davidson move on to district bowling tournament

Provided photo

KETTERING — The Greenville girls bowling team took the lanes at Poelking Woodman Lanes to compete in the OHSAA Girls Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament on Feb. 22.

Greenville took 13th as a team and didn’t qualify for districts. They had a team score of 3,047. Sophomore Marissa Boney and Ainsleigh Davidson both qualified for districts as individuals. Boney took 21st with a score of 536 and Davidson took 25th with a score of 529.

For the rest of the team, sophomore Addy Arnett bowled a 435 and junior Trinity Bowling bowled a 411. Senior Caselynn Perry scored a 382.

Boney and Davidson will compete at Beaver-Vu Bowl on Feb. 29