Finalist for Golden Owl Award

Dena Wuebker was honored as a finalist for the Golden Owl Award. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Agricultural educators play an essential and selfless role in the communities they serve. As they prepare future generations for successful careers, many also devote countless hours and often their own resources to make a difference.

On Feb. 24, Dena Wuebker an agricultural teacher at Versailles High School in Versailles, was honored as a finalist for the 2023-2024 Ag Educator of the Year honor through the Golden Owl Award.

As a finalist, Wuebker was presented with a plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and the Versailles FFA Chapter will receive $1,500 to help support future educational efforts. Wuebker will then have the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year in May 2024 during the 96th Ohio FFA Convention and earn an additional $5,000 for her school’s agriculture program.

“Ohio is fortunate to have many outstanding ag teachers. We are pleased to recognize 10 honorees for their ongoing commitment to student success,” said Amy Jo Baughman, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “This award brings together statewide partners and the local school community to recognize teachers for the exceptional work that they are doing to provide quality FFA experiences for students.”

From September to December 2023, the Golden Owl Award accumulated more than 450 nominations in Ohio from local students, fellow teachers, parents, and community members.

The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Nationwide, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit. To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.