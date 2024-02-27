CELINA — Area leaders from businesses, education, healthcare, government and the community are invited to attend the Workforce Regional Summit being held at Wright State University–Lake Campus on Thursday, March 7. The Workforce Regional Summit is a thought-provoking event focusing on the region’s workforce opportunities. Leaders from the area will convene to hear about prospective ways to solve workforce challenges.

This year’s focus will be The Future of Work: How to prepare our region for the changing workforce.

What is Artificial Intelligence? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a broad field of computer science that deals with creating intelligent agents, which are system that can reason, learn and act autonomously.

Registration can be completed at http://lake.wright.edu/regionalsummit.