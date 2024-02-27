By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

All Aboard! Come Journey through time along with author Todd Clemmons for a discussion about the Dayton & Union Railroad on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. Todd will lead the discussion on stories and challenges that shaped this vital rail link that passed through Darke County and examine its impact on the local community. Attendees can expect a blend of historical storytelling, pictures of trains and memorabilia of the railroad, and an opportunity to connect with the local heritage. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum. For more information, contact AWTHS at [email protected] .

The Arcanum Athletic Boosters recognized Micah Barga for his outstanding dedication and loyalty to Arcanum sports teams over the course of many years last Friday night, February 16th at halftime of the JV/Varsity boys’ basketball game. Micah graduated in 2008 and has always had a passion for AHS and the community with which he lives. He consistently shows up to sporting events to cheer on his future alumni. Micah was presented with the Arcanum Super Fan Award in appreciation by the Boosters for his influence and support. Organizers also stated that they wanted to thank Micah for his positive influence and being a role model for everyone attending athletic events at Arcanum High School.

Senior Night for was held at the gymnasium on February 16th between the games at AHS. Those recognized for Girls’ basketball were Ava Gilbert, Rylee Leeper, and Ashlyn Miller. Lydia Knepshield, Taelen Unger, Arianne Garrison and Kaitlynn Lipps were recognized for gymnastics. Senior cheerleaders recognized were Arianne Garrison, Taelen Unger, Kianna Farmer, Emilie Fout, and Carly Rieman. Boys’ basketball seniors who were honored were Caleb Burke, Landon Byrne, Braylen Etherington, Luke Henninger, Nathan Koller, Brady Lock, and Rylan Murray.

The 120th Arcanum Alumni Banquet Invitations were mailed last week and the invitation is posted on the on school website at: https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/quick-links/alumni. This years’ honored Alumni classes are the classes of 1949, 1974, 1999, and 2024. Many thanks to members of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board and the honored 50-year and 25-year classes who spent time planning this banquet! Alumni scholarships will be presented at the event as well as the induction of the 2024 Distinguished Trojan and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame winners. Organizers look forward to seeing their fellow classmates on April 20th. A copy of this years’ invitation is available on the Arcanum Alumni Association Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/5690749944280309. Please also note that the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be open for tours that same day from 2 to 4 p.m. at 123 West George Street. Tours of the school building will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. for attendees.

Since the inception of the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship Fund in 1966, they have awarded over 186 scholarships to eligible graduates totaling over $182,000. The alumni association states that they would not be able to continue to give scholarships without the generosity of the Arcanum business community and the members of the alumni for their

donations. Contributions, no matter how large or how small, are greatly appreciated. To donate, please remit your check to Denise Swabb, Treasurer, Arcanum Alumni Association, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum, OH 45304. Questions can be directed to their email address: [email protected].

The Arcanum Alumni Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters would like to thank the community for your support during the boys’ basketball season with the Chick-Fil-A sandwich promotion at the concession stand. All proceeds from the sale of the chicken sandwiches helped all our student athletes and alumni scholarship fund.

Coming this summer! The Arcanum Farmers Market on West George will be held again on Saturday mornings, June through September at Veteran’s Park next door to the AWTHS building on West George Street. Organizers are looking for vendors, make plans now to be a vendor there are no set up fees. Please share with other quality vendors. There is more information on our website and FB page. They are looking for produce, baked goods, honey, homemade crafts and items, and antiques. Vendors may also advertise through AWTHS. Please contact Sharon Troutwine 937-692-5128 with questions. They welcome returning 2023 vendors as well! Please support our vendors and community! https://facebook.com/events/s/arcanum-farmers-market/1633092454104527/

“Late February days; and now, at last, Might you have thought that winter’s woe was past. So fair the sky was and so soft the air.” ~William Morris

“February is the border between winter and spring.” ~Terri Guillemets