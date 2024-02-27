Buschur speaks to Farmers Union

Caden Buschur spoke at the annual Farmers Union meeting. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Caden Buschur was the featured speaker at the recent Darke County Farmers Union annual meeting held in the Banquet Room at J T’s Bar & Grill in Greenville.

Buschur is the new ag agent at the Darke County Extension Office, having commenced his job in June 2023. Buschur, who grew up on his family’s dairy farm in northern Darke County, reviewed his education at Wright State University Lake Campus and how he came to his position in Extension.

He outlined his duties as the ag agent for Darke County and what his goals were for representing and educating local farmers. He also explained what the “Big Five” most dangerous and hard to eradicate weeds were for Darke County: Water Hemp, Palmer Amaranth, Giant Ragweed, Common Ragweed and Marestail. CAUV was also discussed at the meeting and a good time was had by all.