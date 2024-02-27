Josephine Pothast and Lydia Knepshield qualify for gymnastics states

Versailles junior Josephine Pothast moves on to compete at states. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum senior Lydia Knepshield finished fourth in the all-around score to secure a spot in the State Tournament. Provided photo

LIBERTY — Josephine Pothast from Versailles and Lydia Knepshield from Arcanum are moving on to the State Championships in gymanstics after finishing in the top six in all around scores. They will be able to compete in all events at states.

Pothast took third overall. Pothast took eighth in vault, second in bars, seventh in beam and fourth in the floor routine. Knepshield took second in the vault, nineth in the bars, third in the beam and 11th in the floor routine.

Taelen Unger from Arcanum in the all-around score and Erin Leensvaart in the beam were named alternatives for states. Unger took eighth in the all around score and Leensvaart took eighth in the beam.

Unger was named to the All-District and the Academic All-Ohio teams. Unger took 11th in the vault and 10th in the beam. Arianne Garrison and Kailynn Lipps both were named to the Academic All-Ohio team as well.

Most of the team was able to cap off an historic season for Arcanum. They took fifth out of 31 schools in the tournament with a record team score of 131.025. Since starting with two gymnasts in 2013, they now have 14 kids on the team. The team has steadily improved on their team scores each competition.

Erin Leensvaart obtained her four year gymnastics award, sportsmanship award and All Ohio for Greenville High School. Erin received an 8.8 on floor and an 8.75 on beam which makes her a second alternate at State. Erin was able to increase her all around score at districts by 1.7.

Vivian Dapore from Ansonia High School received a 7.25 on beam. Vivian was able to increase her all around score by 1.25 at districts. Vivian also received the sportsmanship award for Ansonia High School.

Jamie Pleiman from Versailles High School received a 7.45 on vault. Jamie was also able to increase her all around score. Jocelyn Mumaw from Versailles High School received a 7.3 on beam and also saw an increase in her vault score. Evelyn Miller also from Versailles High School received a 7.775 on vault and was also able to increase her all around score by 2.10. Evelyn also received the sportsmanship award for Versailles High School.

The individual competition for states will be on March 3 at Hilliard Bradley High School.