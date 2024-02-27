Students give to CADC

Shown are Coralie Durand, Christine Lynn, executive director of the Cancer Association of Darke County, and Margaret Fassett. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County recently received a donation from Greenville High School.

Coralie Durand and Margaret Fassett created an “Event Management” project for their Career Tech organization, FCCLA. (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.) They wanted to get involved in a cause close to their hearts. They have been personally affected by the devastating disease in their circle of friends and family. They wanted to help the Cancer Association of Darke County, which helps local residents fighting cancer in Darke County.

In order to carry out this project, they decided to take local action at the high school and middle school levels to raise awareness among the youth about this cause. They hosted a game night in the Greenville High School gymnasium. They received donations from community businesses to allow for a raffle with prizes to raise money. Finally, they had a donation from a generous sponsor for drinks, pizza and snacks, the price of which was completely open to donation. In addition to the game event on the evening of Jan. 27, they continued their food for donations during the basketball game at the Greenville Middle School on the evening of Jan. 29.

Due to the generosity of our local businesses and the help provided by our volunteers, this project was a success and enabled them to raise $454.32 for the Cancer Association of Darke County. They are delighted with the way this project turned out and would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this project a success.

The Board of Directors, executive director and treasurer and local cancer patients are very grateful for the wonderful support from local residents, groups and businesses. It is so encouraging to see the youth of Darke County desire be involved in areas that are close to their hearts and can make such a difference in so many lives.

The association is funded by United Way, Rotary, grants, fundraisers, individuals and businesses.

Corporate sponsors also help to promote the fundraisers held by the organization. Sponsors so far for 2024 are: American Legion, First Assembly of God, Anderson, Inc., Troutwine Auto, Arcon Builders, Kremer Roofing, Wayne Builders, FOE Versailles, CJC Painting, LaCaretta, Flaig Lumber, Greenville American Legion, Greenville VFW and Family Health.