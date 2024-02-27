Members compete in public speaking

Shown are Brooklyn Miller and Quinter Garber. Submitted photo

PITSBURG — On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the Franklin Monroe FFA Chapter sent two members to the county public speaking contest. The contest was held at Preble Shawnee, and Franklin Monroe thanks Preble Shawnee schools for hosting the contest.

Brooklyn Miller is a freshmen and competed in the Creed Speaking contest. The Creed Speaking contest is exclusively for freshmen, and its purpose is to inform the new members what the FFA is all about. This contest consists of reciting the FFA Official Creed, which is a five paragraph creed written by E.M. Tiffany. After reciting the creed, the contestants then answer questions that center around the creed. Miller placed fourth in the county.

Quinter Garber is a senior and competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking contest. This contest consists of selecting a topic based on your Agriculture pathway, having thirty minutes to research and create a four to six minute speech, and then presenting the speech to a pair of judges. Quinter presented on the topic of “The Initial Steps to Starting a Business”. Garber placed first in the county and which gave him the opportunity to compete in the District contest. He traveled to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center and competed against nine other speakers from all over District 5. At this contest, he placed fourth.

Congratulations to both Brooklyn and Quinter.