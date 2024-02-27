Canine Capers hold meeting

Officers for 2024 are Emmitt Fore, Madison Haworth, Bailey Haworth, Asa DeMange, and Beckett Bolton. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Canine Capers 4-H Club held their monthly meeting at Darke County DD on Monday, Jan. 29. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Bailey Haworth and the 4-H Pledge was led by Bailey Haworth. After pledges, the roll call was taken by Secretary Madison Haworth.

An information sheet was passed around for club members to fill out. January minutes were read by the secretary and approved by the club. The treasurer’s report was given by the treasurer and was approved by the club. The Health & Safety Officer handed out to the club members information on allergic reactions and safety tips for dogs.

The officers for 2024 took action in their new roles. Club officers are: President Bailey Haworth, Vice President Asa Demange, Secretary Madison Haworth, Treasurer Emmitt Fore, Health and Safety Beckett Bolton, and Reporter Madison Haworth.

Unfinished business: President, Bailey Haworth told club members if they still need their Premiums and Certificates for 2023 to please see Andria or Becky to get that.

New business: President Bailey Haworth explained the proper way to make a motion using the Parliamentary Procedure. Vice President Asa Demange, gave a report of the findings of the audit and said that it looked nice and good. Club members discussed trash bash, 4-H clover planning, themed meetings, and the 4-H Kickoff and recognition program. Advisor Andria Haworth shared the club calendar information, cancelation policy, 4-H enrollment,and club by-laws.