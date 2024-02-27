FHS announces operational updates

GREENVILLE — Family Health Services (FHS) is restructuring two of its service areas to better allocate staffing and financial resources where they are needed most within the organization.

The Family Health radiology department is now closed, due in part to staffing challenges. Patients will be referred to Wayne HealthCare for all radiology needs. In addition, Family Health laboratory services will convert to a Labcorp location, effective March 4, also due in part to staffing challenges. The hours of operation (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) and location on the Meeker Road campus will remain the same. Labcorp staff will be on site to complete lab draws and process samples.

“Like many healthcare organizations, we have experienced the ramifications of COVID-19 on the workforce in our region,” said Jared Pollick, FHS executive director. “We believe these transitions are in the best interest of our patients and staff to reduce frustrations related to our limited capacity in radiology and laboratory services, and allow us to partner with other highly-qualified healthcare providers with strengths in these areas.”

In addition to these operational changes, FHS is in the middle of a $24 million renovation and expansion at its Greenville campus, which will increase capacity in all other service areas, improve patient experience and position providers to care for the community for many years to come. The project is expected to be completed late this year.