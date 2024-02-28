GOP Women feature Whittaker

Mark Whittaker

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 at the Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway Street – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street), Greenville.

“Sheriff Whittaker will provide an update on events in the sheriff’s department, activities of and future plans/goals of the department. I would encourage each of you to attend and bring a friend. The Double M has been most gracious in hosting our meetings with great food and beautiful décor.” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].