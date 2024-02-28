Tickets available for special concert

Shannon Clark & the Sugar Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — A little “sweetness” is coming to the historic St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville, on Saturday, March 2, (doors open 6 p.m.) when Shannon Clark brings his sixth annual Songwriter Concert Series to that elegant and famed venue. Featured performers, some of national acclaim, are April Cushman of New Hampshire and Daniel Cain from Kentucky, along with Miami Valley area legend Dustin Smith (of Dustin Smith & the Daydreamers fame), the Laurelys (folk husband & wife duo from Cincy), and local favorites Dalton & Delaney. And of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without a performance from Shannon himself with his family band known as Shannon Clark & the Sugar with Shannon on guitar (and many other instruments) and lead vocals, his wife Brittany drums, his daughter Navee’ on keyboard, banjo and vocals, and his cousin Joey Howard on bass.

As a special highlight, Micael Ronstadt (nephew of the acclaimed Linda Ronstadt) who has played in the Cincinnati Symphony, will accompany the group on Cello, along with award winning violinist Doug Hamilton, who has performed with the likes of Reba McEntire, Barbara Mandrell and Tanya Tucker. Shannon has also indicated that the concert will be turned into a “live’ CD/Vinyl Album and a Music Video, with many panoramic shots of the audience. So if you attend, you just might get to see yourself on MTV, preserved for the future.

Even if you don’t come entirely for the wonderful music; to see the venue at the restored magnificent St. Clair Memorial Hall is worth the trip. And you could even make a side excursion to the beloved and iconic Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe and chow down on one of their scrumptious louse meat sandwiches. With spring in the air, this would definitely be a “Top Ten Event” to attend this coming weekend. Tickets are still available at www.shannonclarksugar.com or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shannon-clark-the-sugars-6th-annual-songwriter-concert-series-tickets-7649952492497?aff=oddtdtcreator. Tickets are also available at “The Hive” in Historic Downtown Greenville.