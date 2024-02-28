Tenebrae service at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a Tenebrae Service on Monday, March 25 in the Adoration Chapel at 7:30 p.m.

The word ‘Tenebrae’ is Latin for shadows. The purpose of the Tenebrae service is to meditate deeply on the Passion story. Christ’s betrayal, abandonment, and agony are felt deeply in this prayer. However, we are left remembering that the story is not over, and that Christ will fulfill his mission in three days’ time. Fr. John Tonkin will lead us as we reflect on scripture passages and hymns sung by members of the St. Augustine Church Choir of Minster. The shadows will grow around us as candles are extinguished.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.