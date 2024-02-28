GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Kindergarten Screening will take place on Friday, April 12 from 8-11:30 a.m. Please call the school office at 937-548-2345 to set up an appointment.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30. Please provide copies of the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and custody papers (if applicable).

St. Mary’s School 2024-2025 registration forms for kindergarten through 8th grade are available in the school office. The school office is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Ed Choice scholarships are available through the Department of Education for incoming kindergarten through 8th graders. These applications can be found at education.ohio.gov. Please contact the school at 937-548-2345 with any questions or via email at [email protected].