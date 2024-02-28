2024 Darke County Science Day results

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Feb. 22, the 10th annual Darke County Science Day was held at Greenville High School for Darke County students, grades 5-12. Fifty students from Arcanum, DeColores Montessori, Greenville and Tri-village schools completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers, and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space & earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine & health and behavioral & social science.

Twenty-three students received the highest rating of “Superior”. They were: from Arcanum HS – Hannah Kendig, Carley Rieman, Garrett Rose, Kolin Frazee, Isabella Harleman, Taelen Unger, Landon Miller, Payten Parks; from Arcanum MS – Timothy Johnson,, Chloe Rieman, Megan Timmerman, Maleah Cheadle, Weston Hatfield, Olivia Bryson, Anabelle Holsapple; from DeColores Montessori – Nola Miley, Jonathan Conway, Joe Dusek; from Greenville MS – Reese Stewart, Hallie Riethman, Scarlet McNulty; from Tri-village – Ezra Gutierrez, Cora Gutierrez. These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Saturday, March 9th.

Event sponsors donated awards and event expense funds in an amount totaling $2,500. Sponsors included: BASF Corporation (Title Sponsor), Wayne Health Care, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143, Cargill, Whirlpool and the McMurry Family. Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by Darke County science teachers.

Cora Gutierrez from Tri-village Schools earned the Grand Prize of $200, Hannah Kendig & Carley Rieman from Arcanum HS received the 2nd place award of $100, Garret Rose from Arcanum HS received the 3rd place award of $100, all provided by BASF. Special awards provided by BASF went to Cora Gutierrez of Tri-village for Best Presentation of Data ($100) and Ms. Gutierrez also received the award for Best Abstract ($100). Whirlpool presented kitchen themed gift baskets as prizes for the “One Whirlpool Award: TEAM Project” to Micah Matheson & Tristen Eubank from Arcanum MS and the “Spirit of Winning: Individual Project” x 2 to Arianne Garrison from Arcanum HS and to Nola Miley from DeColores Monressori. The McMurry Family “Spirit of Science” awards ($100) x 2 went to Arianne Garrison from Arcanum HS and Timothy Johnson from Arcanum MS.

Topic Category awards included: BASF Award in Animal Science, 1st place $100 to Nesta May, DeColores Montessori, 2nd $50 to Lane Francis &Braxton Depoy, Greenville MS; BASF Awards in Behavioral Science, 1st $100 to Nola Miley, DeColores Montessori, 2nd $50 to Chloe Rieman, Arcanum MS, 3rd $50 to Ezra Gutierrez Tri-village; BASF Awards in Chemistry, 1st $100 to Olivia Bryson & Annabelle Holsapple, Arcanum MS, 2nd $50 to Arianne Garrison, Arcanum HS, 3rd $50 to Adrianna Vanskyock, Greenville MS, 4th $50 Mckenna Taylor, Newton Elementary; Greenville Masonic Lodge Awards in Energy & Engineering, 1st $100 to Cora Gutierrez, Tri-village, 2nd $50 to Weston Hatfield, Arcanum MS; Greenville Masonic Lodge Project Awards in Material Science, 1st $100 to Micah Matheson & Tristen Eubank, Arcanum MS, 2nd $50 to Damion Coppes, Greenville MS; Wayne Health Awards in Medicine & Health Sciences & Microbiology, 1st $100 to Hannah Kendig & Carley Rieman, Arcanum HS, 2nd $50 to Garret Rose, Arcanum HS, 3rd $50 to Kolin Frazee, Arcanum HS; BASF Awards in Physics, 1st $100 to Reese Stewart, Scarlet McNulty & Hallie Riethman, Greenville MS, 2nd $50 to Jonathon Conway, DeColores Montessori; Cargill Awards in Plant Science, 1st $100 to Timothy Johnson, Arcanum MS, 2nd $50 to Landon Brenner, Carson Wilson & Jayden Thwaits, Greenville MS.

The Upper Miami Valley Science Day Committee, the Darke County students, the Greenville Schools Science Department and the Darke County ESC all wish to thank the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2024 Darke County Science Day a successful event. Anyone with questions about the Science Day program should contact Dr. Martin E. English, 790 E, Shoop Rd., Tipp City, OH 45371, or email: [email protected].