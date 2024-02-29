GPL offers COSI Learning Lunchboxes

Joanna Brown, Children’s Librarian at Greenville Public Library, is shown with the COSI Learning Lunchbox kits provided by COSI and the Ohio Library Council. GPL was given 100 kits, which will be available for pickup March 11. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Children’s Department at Greenville Public Library (GPL) is proud to offer COSI Learning Lunchboxes to local families.

Beginning March 11, GPL will be offering 100 COSI Learning Lunchboxes to families with children ages 6-12. Each water-themed kit contains five activities aligned with Ohio’s learning standards and promotes science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM) and more. Kits are first come, first serve with a limit of one per family.

The Ohio Library Council, in partnership with the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), have distributed over 25,000 COSI Learning Lunchbox STEAM kits to Ohio’s 251 public library systems this summer to support youth learning across the state. To date, COSI has donated over 100,000 Learning Lunchbox hits to serve students, families and underserved youth.

The Ohio Distance Learning Initiative is an innovative program led by COSI and the state of Ohio, as well as an unprecedented collaboration of meal providers, libraries, museums and cultural institutions across the state to deliver free, hands-on science Learning Lunchbox kits to help bridge the educational gap in communities.

For more information on the COSI Learning Lunchbox kits, you can call Joanna at (937) 548-3915 or stop by during our regular business hours.