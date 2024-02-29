Best meat in Ohio made at Winners

Winners Meats staff show off the 10 awards they recently received at the Ohio Association of Meat Processors Convention. Submitted photos Visit their website to see where their award winning meat is sold. Submitted photos Winner’s Meats earned three Grand Champion, five Reserve Champion and two first place awards at the convention. Submitted photos

COLUMBUS — Winner’s Meats, who is in both Osgood and Greenville, participated at the Ohio Association of Meat Processors Convention in Columbus, Ohio recently. Meat Processors statewide entered their best homemade products into a competition between other Ohio meat processors. Judges used various criteria such as appearance, aroma, texture, and of course taste to base their decisions on anonymous entries.

Winner’s Meats proudly came home with 10 awards this year. Winner’s Meats received three Grand Champion Awards for their Blue Ribbon Bologna, Slab Bacon Skin Off, and BBQ Ribs. Five Reserve Champion Awards for their Jalapeno Summer Sausage, Wieners, Pork Shoulder BBQ, Slab Bacon Skin On, and Flank Steak Roll up. And two first place awards for their homemade Beef Brisket BBQ and Beef Smokey Sticks.

After 96 years and four generations “Quality” is still their number one priority. Stop by at any of their three locations to pick up some of the best meat in the state. Or check them out at www.winnersmeats.com to see a list of other great homemade products and services Winners has to offer. You can have their meat delivered right to your doorstep or click on the store locater on the bottom of their webpage to find a retail outlet near you selling Winner’s Quality Meats.

Winner’s Meats will be showcasing some of their award-winning products in a “Best of Ohio Bundle” for $40. for the week of March 4–9. Order online or stop in at any one of their three locations to pick up a selection of the BEST meat in Ohio.