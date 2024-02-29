MV FFA Members of the Quarter

Members of the quarter are Riely Hanes and Caeden Fritz. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter is recognizing Caeden Fritz and Riely Hanes as the Members of the Quarter for the third quarter of the school year. Fritz and Hanes sold the most during the annual Strawberry Sale! Fritz sold $815 worth of strawberries and Hanes sold $702 worth of strawberries.

Fritz is a junior member of the FFA. She is very involved during Ag class and always does a great job. Her SAE involves her woodworking in the summer months. She is very active in FFA. So far this year she has participated in the Darke County Fair, Fall Fair, Citrus Sale, and Strawberry Sale. Outside of FFA Fritz is on the varsity volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, she is also in SADD. She is the daughter of Jared Fritz and Tuesday Jones.

Hanes is also a junior member of the FFA. He always has great input in Ag class and is very helpful. His SAE is his work at 3-J Rodeo and Spring Hill Dairy Farm. So far this year he has participated in the Buyer Breakfast, Tractor-Drive-In, Fall Fair, and Strawberry Sale. Outside of school Hanes keeps busy with work and competing in rodeos. He is the son of Joe and Mary Hanes.