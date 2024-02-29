Conservation Day Camp resgistration

GREENVILLE — Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is excited to announce that on June 12 and 13 they will host Darke County Conservation Day Camp This camp is geared for current Darke County first through fourth grade students (2023-2024 school year).

During the event, they will provide students the opportunity to get outside and learn about how their daily actions affect wildlife, water, soil and the people around them. The goal of this camp is to provide an interactive and hands-on approach to learning about the environment. The camp will be held at Chenoweth Trails, 440 Greenville-Nashville Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Registration is $20 per student and includes snacks, and all program materials. We have many exciting activities planned including archery, fishing, games, a building project and much more. Registration opens at 8 a.m. March 8 and is limited to the first 200 participants. Register online at www.darkeswcd.com.