Scholarship application due March 31

GREENVILLE — Seniors in the class of 2024 who attend high school in Darke County may apply for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation. Only one application is necessary to qualify for $200,000 in scholarships. Deadline is March 31, 2024. Students attending 4-year colleges, 2-year colleges, or shorter vocational programs are equally eligible. Approximately 65 percent of applicants usually receive an award.

Apply online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

The following criteria may be considered: activities, essay, grades, ACT score, and financial need. Some awards do not need ACT score. Some awards are merit-based without regard to financial need.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].