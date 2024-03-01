Driver hits house near Ansonia

Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ANSONIA — On March 1, at approximately 3:58 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the 9600 block of State Route 118 for a house that was struck by a vehicle.

The investigation revealed a 1995 green Chevy Silverado driven by Gregory Marchal, 54, of Ansonia was traveling northbound on State Route 118 and claims a southbound vehicle traveled left of center causing him to drive off the right side of the roadway striking the ditch. The driver claims he must have blacked out from striking the ditch and his truck continued northeast through a field until it struck a house. One resident was upstairs in the house at the time of the crash and was not injured. Marchal was treated and released from the scene.