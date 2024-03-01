ESCC features Artist Nancy Shuler

Nancy Shuler

PIQUA — The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the College with the Alumni Experience Series, where attendees hear alumni share their stories and engage in hands-on activities. The next Alumni Experience Series event will feature alumna Nancy Shuler on Tuesday, March 26, 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

During the event, “Life Is Full of Color: Stories and Painting With Nancy,” attendees will hear how Edison State prepared Shuler to launch her professional art practice, Shuler Artist, LLC. A faculty member will also discuss Edison State’s art department. Guests will then tap into their inner artist by painting their own complimentary canvas.

Shuler graduated from Edison State with an Associate of Fine Arts in 2012. Not only did her Edison State credits transfer to Wright State University, but she also received an automatic transfer scholarship to complete her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting at Wright State in 2018. Shuler launched her professional art practice in 2022. In 2023, she exhibited in solo and group shows.

“My experience while taking classes at Edison State was wonderful and prepared me for my career as a full-time professional artist,” Shuler said. “The classes were collaborative and interactive, and we were taught to ‘think large.’”

She continued, “While at Edison State, I had two group art shows and two solo art exhibitions in the Anne Vaccaro and David Myers Gallery. Since graduating, I’ve exhibited in Dayton at The Dayton Art Institute and Front Street Galleries and in Troy at the Hayner Cultural Center and Arbogast Performing Arts Center.”

The Alumni Experience Series events are free and open to Edison State alumni, current students, faculty, staff, and friends. The Office of Alumni Engagement will hold an additional session of the series on May 2, 2024.

A limited number of seats are available for the painting portion of “Life Is Full of Color: Stories and Painting With Nancy” and requires guests to RSVP. Visit www.edisonohio.edu/alumevents to learn more and register.