Experience Matters

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter to show my support for James Bennett, Republican candidate for Darl‹e County Prosecuting Attorney.

As a former victim advocate at The / tlami County Vlctlm Witness Program, I had the opportunity to work with Jim for 5 years. Jim has always and will continue to consider the best interests, needs, and safety of victims and to make every effort to ensure that they are not traumatized further throughout the legal process.

Jim is a[ways prepared for court and works closely with law enforcement, victim8 and their families, advocates, and other governmont agencies to obtain the best possible outcome in criminal cases. Jim is open, honest, easy to work with and treats others as his equal. He has served victims of crimes and prosecuted casas involving the most heinous crimes for over three decades with 148 trials to his credit. He is extremely knowledgeable, hard-working, and genuinely cares about those who have been victimized, his community, and colleagues. Jim is the only candidate with experience prosecuting criminal cases. I have great respect for Jim as a prosecutor and consider him a friend as we\\. I highly encourage you to cast your voto for James Bennett on March 19, 2024, for Darke County Prosecuting Attorney.

Sincerely,

Michelle Hobson Williams

Troy