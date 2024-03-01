Leadership is second to none

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my full support for James (Jim) Bennett as the next Darke County Prosecuting Attorney. As the Director of Public Safety, I have had the privilege of working closely with Jim over the years, and I can confidently say that he is the ideal candidate for this crucial position.

Jim Bennett has consistently demonstrated unparalleled dedication, integrity, and professionalism in his role within the Prosecutor’s Office. His commitment to upholding the law and ensuring justice for all members of our community is truly commendable. Jim possesses a deep understanding of our legal system and has a proven track record of effectively prosecuting cases while also advocating for victim rights.

One of Jim’s most admirable qualities is his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Darke County. He is not only a skilled attorney but also a compassionate individual who genuinely cares about the well-being of our community. Jim goes above and beyond to support law enforcement agencies, provide guidance to victims, and work collaboratively with other stakeholders to address issues affecting our county.

Furthermore, Jim Bennett’s leadership skills are second to none. He is a natural leader who inspires trust and confidence in those around him. His ability to navigate complex legal matters, make tough

decisions, and communicate effectively with diverse audiences makes him an invaluable asset to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In conclusion, I wholeheartedly endorse James (Jim) Bennett for Darl‹e County Prosecuting Attorney. His exemplary character, extensive experience, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal candidate to lead our Prosecutor’s Office into the future. I am confident that Jim will continue to serve our community with distinction and uphold the principles of justice and fairness that are integral to our legal system.

Thank you for considering my endorsement of Jim Bennett. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require any further information.

Sincerely,

Mark S. Ater Jr.

Director of Public Safety Union City Police Department

Union City