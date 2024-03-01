Bennett is only suitable choice

Dear Editor:

I would like to express my support and encourage the citizens of Darke County to vote for James (Jim) Bennett for Darke County Prosecutor. Jim was born and raised in Darke County and has worked as a prosecutor for over 30 years.

I can attest that Jim is always available to answer questions and provide legal advice and guidance to law enforcement. His workday does not end when he leaves the office. He is available to law enforcement 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Jim’s knowledge of the law and the sheer number of cases he has prosecuted make him Darke County’s only choice suitable for prosecuting attorney. Jim will continue to be tough on criminals and will hold the position of Darke County Prosecuting Attorney to the highest standards.

Please join me in voting for Jim on March 19, 2024.

Detective Morrisa Reed (Retired)

Greenville Police Department

Greenville