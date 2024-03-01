Retired police chief for Bennett

As a former deputy and retired Police Chief of Versailles, I have known James (Jim) Bennett for almost 40 years. I consider Jim a valued friend and excellent prosecutor. I have worked with him in both Miami and Darke counties.

Jim still possesses the enthusiasm and drive that he did so many years ago, and most importantly, the experience that comes with his many years of public service in Miami County and his current position in Darke County. Jim is pro law enforcement and always available to provide his knowledge and expertise in all aspects required to prosecute a criminal case. He also shares his knowledge and expertise to those who protect and serve the citizens of Darke County by providing required continuing education. Jim values the importance of holding defendants accountable for their crimes and pays the utmost detail to each case he is involved with from beginning to end, no matter how complex, including 148 felony trials to his credit.

I encourage you to vote for James Bennett as your next Prosecuting Attorney on March 19, 2024.

Mark Humphreys

Retired Chief of Police, Versailles, OH

Retired Lieutenant, Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Ft. Loramie