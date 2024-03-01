Stell to perform in Mercer County

Matt Stell

CELINA – Due to scheduling conflicts, Josh Ross is no longer able to perform at the Mercer County Fair in Celina. However, the fair is excited to announce that country music artist Matt Stell will be joining ERNEST as the new headlining act on Aug. 9.

Stell, known for his chart-topping hits “Prayed for You,” “Everywhere But On,” and “That Ain’t Me No More,” will bring his unique style and powerful vocals to the Mercer County Fair for what promises to be an unforgettable performance.

Current ticket holders’ tickets will be valid for the new lineup, and no refunds will be given. Tickets for ERNEST and Stell’s performance at the Mercer County Fair are on sale now at MercerCountyOhioFair.com/tickets.