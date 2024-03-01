Win tickets by giving blood

DAYTON — The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 at any Solvita blood drive or at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Register to donate at these blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center to enter the local Lion King tickets drawings:

Monday, March 4

North Central Rescue 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado.

Union City Lions Club 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.

Wednesday, March 6

Maria Stein American Legion noon to 6 p.m. at 8140 state Route 119.

Tuesday, March 12

Greenville Church of the Brethren 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 421 Central Ave.