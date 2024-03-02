Grand Event Center’s Grand Donor

Pictured are Bruce Swonger, GEC Committee Member; Suzanne Wells, Celina Insurance Group, Sr. Vice President – CFO and Treasurer; Ted Wissman, Celina Insurance Group, Sr. Vice President – COO; Tafi Stober, Grand Event Center Director of Development; Bill Montgomery, Celina Insurance Group, President and CEO; Cara Muhlenkamp, Mercer County Fairgrounds Manager; Bart Leininger, Mercer County Fairgrounds Board President; Jared Ebbing, Mercer County Economic and Community Development Director. Submitted photo

CELINA — The Mercer County Fairgrounds is pleased to announce that Celina Insurance Group has pledged $100,000 to The Grand Event Center project. The donation signifies the continued fundraising momentum made possible by private investments from businesses and individuals who believe in the transformative power of the project at The Mercer County Fairgrounds.

“Mercer County offers folks a thriving place to live, work and play. That doesn’t happen by accident—it takes effort and commitment from the businesses, organizations and individuals who call the area home. The Grand Event Center will be an asset to our community for years to come, and we’re proud to be a part of it,” expressed Bill Montgomery, President and CEO of Celina Insurance Group.

The Grand Event Center will provide a customizable space of more than 100,000 square feet to host a wide range of events, from livestock shows and concerts to tractor pulls, tradeshows and more. Over $4 million has been raised locally toward the Grand Event Center project.

“Our mission is to provide a vibrant, versatile indoor event center and arena within the Mercer County Fairgrounds to drive economic growth and support community enrichment for the greater Grand Lake Region and surrounding areas,” said Cara Muhlenkamp, Mercer County Fairgrounds Manager. “Thanks to Celina Insurance Group and our Be Grand donors, we continue to build resources that impact economic and community development.”

About Celina Insurance Group

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.